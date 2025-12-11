SEA Games 2025: Singaporeans in action, events to look out for on Dec 11

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Singaporean sprinter Shanti Pereira will be looking to retain her 100m title on Dec 11.

As the fight for medals intensifies, The Straits Times highlights some key fixtures and athletes to look out for on Dec 11.

Singaporeans in action (Selected)

ATHLETICS

Shanti Pereira, Elizabeth-Ann Tan Women’s 100m heats (6.25pm), final (8pm)

Marc Louis, Tate Tan Men’s 100m heats (6pm), final (7.50pm)

Andrew Medina, Gabriel Lee Men’s triple jump final (5.50pm)

Amir Rusyaidi Osman, Oliver Lim Men’s 1,500m final (6.50pm)

SWIMMING

Quah Zheng Wen, Tedd Chan Men’s 50m backstroke heats (10am), final (7pm)

Julia Yeo, Levenia Sim Women’s 50m backstroke heats (10am), final (7pm)

Mikkel Lee, Teong Tzen Wei Men’s 50m freestyle heats (10am), final (7pm)

Gan Ching Hwee, Quah Jing Wen Women’s 200m freestyle heats (10am), final (7pm)

Chan Chun Ho, Maximilian Ang Men’s 100m breaststroke heats (10am), final (7pm)

Letitia Sim, Quah Jing Wen Women’s 200m individual medley heats (10am), final (7pm)

Ardi Azman, Glen Lim, Jonathan Tan, Quah Zheng Wen, Russel Pang Men’s 4x200m freestyle relay final (7pm)

JU-JITSU

Aacus Ee, Matthew Sugiri Men’s ne-waza Under-85kg prelims, repechage, quarter-finals, semi-finals, final (from 10am)

Kayleigh Lim, Hong Soo Jin Women’s ne-waza U-48kg prelims, repechage, quarter-finals, semi-finals, final (from 10am)

Noah Lim Men’s ne-waza U-69kg prelims, repechage, quarter-finals, semi-finals, final (from 10am)

Grace Tan Women’s ne-waza U-57kg prelims, repechage, quarter-finals, semi-finals, final (from 10am)

Calvin Chua, Ivan Chua; Aqil Zubir Taufek, Muhammad Firdaus Abdul Wahab Men’s duo classic prelims, semi-finals, final (from 10am)

Atiq Syazwani Roslan, Nayli Nur Syazleen Sazali; Ivy Seah, Teh May Yong Women’s duo classic prelims, semi-finals, final (from 10am)

ON TV Catch the action live on Mediacorp Ch5 & mewatch SEA Games Ch01-06.

ONLINE Visit www.teamsingapore.sg/ www.straitstimes.com/sport www.seagames2025.org/ For the latest on the SEA Games, follow us on Instagram @straits_times_sport and Twitter @STsportsdesk.

Events to watch

JU-JITSU

With momentum squarely on her side after clinching her first world championship title in Bangkok on Nov 2, the Philippines’ Annie Ramirez is eyeing a fourth gold at the SEA Games. The 35-year-old is hoping to retain her women’s U-57kg ne-waza title and add to her wins at the regional meet in 2019, 2021 and 2023.

ATHLETICS

The first day of athletics gets under way with plenty of excitement in the sprints. Beyond Singapore’s Shanti Pereira and Marc Louis, home favourite Puripol Boonson will be looking to reclaim his 100m title after a hamstring injury in 2023 derailed his campaign in Cambodia.

But while the sprints often command the most attention, the opening day of track and field action will also feature one of the region’s most dominant forces in the middle distance: Vietnam’s Nguyen Thi Oanh. The 30-year-old kicks off her campaign with the 1,500m, an event she has won since 2017. Fresh off a four-gold sweep in 2023 (1,500m, 5,000m, 10,000m and 3,000m steeplechase), she has amassed 12 titles across the past four SEA Games.

FUN FACT OF THE DAY

Thailand are a global powerhouse in petanque, with multiple medals on the world stage to their name. But the sport almost did not make it to this year’s SEA Games after the World Petanque and Bowls Federation (WPBF) initially refused to endorse the competition, citing alleged corruption and sexual assault by a senior official at the local federation, according to a letter published by Thai media. The event was later reinstated as a medal sport after the two bodies reversed its earlier suspension.