SEA Games 2025: Singapore shooters claim bronze in women’s 10m rifle team event

(From left) Singapore shooters Ho Xiu Yi, Martina Amos and Gan Xin Chen with their bronze medals from the women 10m air rifle team event.

BANGKOK – Team Singapore’s quest for a second shooting gold continues at the SEA Games, after the women’s air rifle shooters won a bronze in the team event on Dec 13.

At the SAT Shooting Range, the trio of Martina Amos (622.3), Ho Xiu Yi (622.7) and Gan Xin Chen (625.4) shot a combined 1870.4 to finish third.

Indonesia was first with a Games record of 1875.1, and Vietnam claimed the silver with 1872.8.

The last time shooting featured at the biennial event was in Vietnam in 2021, when Singapore also claimed bronze in the women’s team 10m air rifle courtesy of Natanya Tan, Fernel Tan and Adele Tan.

Debutante Gan, who qualified for the individual final, finished fourth after shooting 206.1 points in 20 shots.

Indonesians Mubarokah Dwei Laila (248.5) and Karini Rachmawati (248.2) claimed the gold and silver, while Vietnam’s Le Thi Mong Tuyen took home bronze with 226.8.

Debutante Gan, 22, said: “We had a pretty long campaign this year and it is quite nice to end it at the SEA Games with a bronze. It is quite meaningful, especially since this is my first major Games and I really enjoyed myself.”

Veteran shooter Amos, who won a bronze in the mixed 10m air rifle team event on Dec 12, said it was not their “best performance”.

The 26-year-old said: “We expected better, so it is a little bit disappointing in that matter, and a performance like this would only make us want to train harder back home and prepare for the next season.

“As much as it didn’t reflect today in the competition, I’ve managed to break through certain challenges that I faced for the last couple of years – in athlete terms, we call it breakthroughs – so I’m quite happy in that aspect.

“I had a lot of success in the earlier parts of my youth, up until 2018 where I won the Commonwealth Games golds.

“Through Covid and stuff, I went through quite a bit of emotional turmoil, I couldn’t find what my success recipe was, whatever worked for me when I was younger, didn’t work the same, as much as I tried.”

Ho noted that the pressure of the SEA Games might have affected them.

The 25-year-old said: “I feel very happy to win this bronze medal with the girls, but of course, I don’t think this was our best performance together.

“The three of us had better performances, whether in Singapore or internationally. The pressure that we had was very different from other competitions… We gave our best, and we are still happy with the results.”