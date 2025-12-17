SEA Games 2025: Singapore reclaim gold in table tennis mixed doubles, retain men’s doubles title

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Zeng Jian and Koen Pang helped Singapore reclaim the SEA Games mixed doubles gold on Dec 17.

BANGKOK – Koen Pang and Zeng Jian triumphed in the SEA Games table tennis mixed doubles competition on Dec 17, helping Singapore regain the title last won at the 2021 edition in Vietnam.

At the Central Westgate Mall, the world No. 56 Singaporeans beat Malaysia’s 89th-ranked Wong Qi Shen and Tee Ai Xin 11-6, 11-7, 11-2 to taste victory.

At the 2023 edition in Cambodia, Singapore settled for silver after Clarence Chew and Zeng lost to Vietnam’s Dinh Anh Hoang and Tran Mai Ngoc in the final.

Men’s doubles pair Pang and Izaac Quek, who are ranked world No. 8, retained their title later in the evening with an 11-6, 11-6, 11-6 win over Malaysia’s 65th-ranked Javen Choong and Wong.

In the day’s earlier matches, the women’s doubles pair of Ser Lin Qian and debutante Loy Ming Ying picked up a joint-bronze after falling 3-1 to Thailand’s Tamolwan Khetkhuan and Jinnipa Sawettabut in the semi-finals.

The Thai pair then lost 11-2, 11-9, 11-7 to compatriots and defending champions Suthasini Sawettabut and Orawan Paranang in the final.

On Dec 14, Singapore retained their men’s team gold, while the women picked up a silver in the team event.