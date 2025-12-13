SEA Games 2025: Singapore hurdlers’ national records annulled after technical glitch

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Hurdlers Ang Chen Siang (left) and Kerstin Ong had set new records on Dec 12 in the men's 110m hurdles and women's 100m hurdles respectively.

BANGKOK – The national records set on Dec 12 by Singapore hurdlers Ang Chen Xiang and Kerstin Ong will not count, after technical issues were reported at the Supachalasai National Stadium.

The Singapore National Olympic Council (SNOC) said in a statement said it was informed by Asian Athletics – the Asian governing body for the sport – that technical issues with the timing system affected the statistical integrity of results from the Dec 12 evening session.

“While the athletes’ placings remain valid, their recorded timings cannot be recognised for statistical purposes,” said the SNOC’s spokesperson.

“This issue affects the evening session Dec 12, during which Team Singapore’s Kerstin Ong and Ang Chen Xiang recorded personal best performances and national records in the women’s and men’s 110m hurdles respectively.”

“This is unfortunate, and we have lodged the matter with the South-east Asian Games Federation to ensure that standards at the Games are upheld.”

In a letter to team managers seen by The Straits Times, Asian Athletics said that there were technical issues with the timing system during the Dec 12 evening session and that the “zero-test result was not satisfactory as per World Athletic Rules”.

The organisation added: “The responsible timing company could not fully fix the issue. The right placing of athletes was ensured. But the timing (results) from the official system cannot be accounted for statistic purposes (i.e. records. qualification to the major events, World ranking, etc.)”.

Asian Athletics added that the Dec 12 morning session, as well as the Dec 11 event and field events were not affected. It has also asked for the local organising committee of the South East Asian Games Federation to “take adequate care that such instances do not occur for the remaining days of the competition”.

On Dec 12, national hurdler Ang failed to retain his 110m hurdles gold, finishing second in a national record 13.75sec.

There was also a national mark for Games debutante Ong, whose 13.47sec in heat 2 of the 100m hurdles saw her better her previous mark of 13.86sec set in August.

In the final, Ong finished seventh out of eight athletes in 13.85sec.