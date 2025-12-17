Straitstimes.com header logo

SEA Games 2025: Singapore bowlers win gold in women’s doubles

Singapore bowlers Charmaine Chang (left) and Arianne Tay with their gold medals after competing in the SEA Games women’s doubles event.

PHOTO: BERITA HARIAN

BANGKOK – Bowlers Arianne Tay and Charmaine Chang secured gold in the SEA Games women’s doubles event at Blu-O Rhythm & Bowl in Bangkok, edging out Indonesian duo Alisha Larasati and Putty Armein 379-353 on Dec 17.

Tay and Chang registered scores of 188 and 191 respectively to beat Alisha (160) and Putty (193).

This is Singapore’s second gold medal from bowling at these Games.

The first was also won by Chang, when she

prevailed in the women’s singles on Dec 15

. She had dedicated the gold to her mother, whose birthday was on Dec 14.

The bowlers will be back in action on Dec 18, as they look to help Singapore retain the title in the team of four category.

