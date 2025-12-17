SEA Games 2025: Amita Berthier back on top of podium with women’s individual foil title

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

BANGKOK – National fencer Amita Berthier is back on the top of the SEA Games podium after a victory in the women’s individual foil title final on Dec 17.

In a repeat of the 2019 Games final, Berthier defeated compatriot Maxine Wong 15-4 to win the gold medal at the Fashion Island Shopping Mall’s Island Hall.

Berthier, who turned 25 on Dec 15, now has three individual foil golds after she bagged victories in 2017 and 2019. She was also part of the team foil victory in 2019.

She had missed the 2022 and 2023 editions as she was pursuing a sociology degree at the University of Notre Dame in the United States.

Wong had beaten Janna Allysah 15-8 in her semi-final, while Berthier came from behind to beat Samantha Kyle 15-14 after trailing 8-14.

Earlier on Dec 17, Simon Lee won a joint-bronze in the men’s individual epee after losing 15-5 to Vietnam’s Nguyen Phuoc Den in the semi-finals.

A day earlier, Singapore’s fencers made it three wins out of three when Juliet Heng (women’s individual sabre), Raphael Tan (men’s individual foil gold) and Elle Koh (women’s individual epee) clinched Singapore’s first three fencing titles of these Games.