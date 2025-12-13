SEA Games 2025: Singapore artistic swimmers win silver in team acrobatic event

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Singaporean artistic swimmers Debbie Soh and Yvette Chong won the women's duet gold at the SEA Games on Dec 12.

BANGKOK – A day after striking gold in the women’s duet event, the Singapore artistic swimmers’ bid for a second gold fell through, after they claimed a silver in the women’s team acrobatic event.

At the Assumption University Suvarnabhumi Campus Aquatic Centre on Dec 13, their routine performed to a remix of the 1982 song, Eye of the Tiger, earned them a total score of 575.9530 behind Thailand (627.5551).

Indonesia claimed the bronze with their score of 439.2231.

The team event comprises the free, technical and acrobatic elements where scores will be combined to determine the medals.

Singapore entered the final day in second, after scoring 222.3074 in the free and 211.9117 (technical) for a total of 434.2191.

Ahead of the final day of competition, Thailand were first with a score of 457.0513 – free (235.6296) and technical (221.4217).

The SEA Games in Thailand marks artistic swimming’s return to the biennial event, after it was last contested in 2017 in Kuala Lumpur.

In the last edition, Singapore won gold in the team free routine, ahead of hosts Malaysia and Indonesia.