SEA Games 2025: Silver for Singapore’s netball team after 52-49 loss to Malaysia

Singapore's Toh Kai Wei (centre) and Angeline Lim in action in the SEA Games final against Malaysia at Chanthanayingyong Gymnasium on Dec 17.

ST PHOTO: GAVIN FOO

ST PHOTO: GAVIN FOO

Melvyn Teoh

BANGKOK – The Singapore netball team’s hunt for a first SEA Games gold medal since 2015 continues after the Vandas lost 52-49 to Malaysia in the final on Dec 17.

World No. 24 Singapore had beaten 33rd-ranked Malaysia 58-56 in the group stage on Dec 15 but could not repeat their victory at the Chantanayingyong Gymnasium in front of a sea of purple-clad Team Nila supporters and Singapore fans.

Netball last featured at the 2019 Philippines Games where Malaysia beat Singapore in the final to retain the title won in 2017.

Melvyn Teoh is a sports journalist at The Straits Times.

