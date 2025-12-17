SEA Games 2025: Silver for Singapore’s netball team after 52-49 loss to Malaysia

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Singapore's Toh Kai Wei (centre) and Angeline Lim in action during the SEA Games final against Malaysia on Dec 17.

BANGKOK – The Singapore netball team’s hunt for a first SEA Games gold medal since 2015 continues after the Vandas lost 52-49 to Malaysia in the final on Dec 17.

World No. 24 Singapore had beaten 33rd-ranked Malaysia 58-56 in the group stage on Dec 15 but could not repeat their victory at the Chantanayingyong Gymnasium in front of a sea of purple-clad Team Nila supporters and Singapore fans.

Netball last featured at the 2019 Philippines Games where Malaysia beat Singapore in the final to retain the title won in 2017.