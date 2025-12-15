SEA Games 2025: Shanti Pereira anchors 4x100m relay team to national record

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

(From left) Laavinia Jaiganth, Elizabeth-Ann Tan, Kerstin Ong and Shanti Pereira finished fourth in 44.41sec seconds.

BANGKOK – After retaining her 100m and 200m golds to complete a historic double-double for Singapore at the SEA Games, sprint queen Shanti Pereira led the 4x100m women’s team to a new national record on Dec 15.

Kerstin Ong, Elizabeth-Ann Tan, Laavinia Jaiganth and Pereira finished fourth in 44.41sec seconds at the Supachalasai National Stadium to better the 44.66sec mark they set at the 2025 Asian Athletics Championships in Gumi in May.

Thailand was first in 43.88sec, while Vietnam (43.91sec) and the Philippines (43.97) were second and third respectively.