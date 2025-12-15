Straitstimes.com header logo

SEA Games 2025: Shanti Pereira anchors 4x100m relay team to national record

(From left) Laavinia Jaiganth, Elizabeth-Ann Tan, Kerstin Ong and Shanti Pereira finished fourth in 44.41sec seconds.

ST PHOTO: GAVIN FOO

Deepanraj Ganesan

BANGKOK – After retaining her 100m and 200m golds to complete a historic double-double for Singapore at the SEA Games, sprint queen Shanti Pereira led the 4x100m women’s team to a new national record on Dec 15.

Kerstin Ong, Elizabeth-Ann Tan, Laavinia Jaiganth and Pereira finished fourth in 44.41sec seconds at the Supachalasai National Stadium to better the 44.66sec mark they set

at the 2025 Asian Athletics Championships

in Gumi in May.

Thailand was first in 43.88sec, while Vietnam (43.91sec) and the Philippines (43.97) were second and third respectively.

Pereira is the first Singaporean to

win the 100m and 200m women’s titles in back-to-back Games

, after retaining her 100m gold with a time of 11.36sec on Dec 11 before she won the 200m gold on Dec 13 in 23.05sec.

