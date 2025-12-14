SEA Games 2025: Sailors Ryan Lo, Ethan Chia and Jania Ang strike gold for Singapore

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

(Back row, from left) Singaporean sailors Ryan Lo, John Wong and kitefoiler Maximilian Maeder, and (front row, from left) Jonathan Chan, Anya Zahedi, Angel Chew and Austin Yeo at the National Sailing Centre on Nov 5.

BANGKOK – Ryan Lo, 28, sailed to victory on the final day of the men’s ILCA7 class at the Samudara Klia Yachting Centre in Chonburi to retain his title with 15 points in 10 races, ahead of Malaysia’s Khairulnizam Afendy (19) and Thailand’s Bowonnan Chanram (24).

The win comes after Jania Ang and Ethan Chia both clinched gold with a day to spare in the women’s ILCA6 and boys’ optimist respectively.

Ethan, 15, scored 15 points in 10 races to edge out Thailand’s Adison Ein (26) and Malaysia’s Muhammad Yaasin Syahrizan (27), while Ang, 21, was victorious with 18 points in 10 races, ahead of Malaysia’s Nur Shazrin Latif (21) and Thailand’s Noppassorn Khunboonjan (24).

There were also silvers from Austin Jia in the boys’ ILCA4 and Anya Zahedi in the girl’s optimist, while Nia Zahedi clinched a bronze in the girls’ ILCA4.

Ang and Ethan both won a silver at the 2023 edition of the Games in Cambodia, in the women’s ILCA6 and mixed optimist respectively.