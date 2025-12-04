SEA Games 2025: Quiet in bustling Bangkok as Thailand gears up for opening ceremony

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

– Along the Si Rat Expressway from Suvarnabhumi Airport to the heart of Bangkok, visitors to the bustling capital are greeted by giant billboards advertising motorcycles, local snacks and the latest Samsung smartphone.

Spotting one for the Dec 9-20 SEA Games, however, is far more difficult.

The region’s biggest multi-sport event is back in Thailand for the first time since Korat last hosted it in 2007, but few signs are visible in this sprawling city, whose metro area has over 11 million people.

With the Dec 9 opening ceremony looming, there were no huge banners, no sightings of Games mascots “The Sans” or welcome signs, and instead it was business as usual as The Straits Times team made their way through Bangkok on Dec 4.

It was also quiet in the busy Siam shopping district, with little buzz from the Games detected.

One of the few electronic billboards promoting the 33rd SEA Games in downtown Bangkok on Dec 4. ST PHOTO: GAVIN FOO

For a nation of sport-loving people, the upcoming Games have hardly sparked excitement among locals whom ST spoke to.

The Thais attributed their indifference to various factors such as the recent flooding in the southern regions, geopolitical tensions with Cambodia and the political instability that has plagued the country.

They also noted that the mood has been subdued by a period of national mourning after former queen Sirikit died on Oct 24 aged 93.

Sopon Pornchokchai, 67, who is the president of the International Real Estate Federation, Thailand Chapter and director at the Thai Real Estate Business School, noted that “it is very quiet in terms of the SEA Games, there is not much promotion here at all”, adding that “not many people know about it”.

Noting how Thailand’s Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul and his Cabinet – who were sworn into office on Sept 24 – are the country’s third administration in two years, Sopon said: “Maybe with the changes, there is some problem in the continuation of the preparations which resulted in very little done on boosting the awareness of the SEA Games.”

In local news, English publication The Nation said in a report on Dec 3 that “many Thai people (are) unaware of the competition schedule, venues, or even the event’s existence”, while The Bangkok Post reported that people were “asking if the atmosphere ahead of the South-east Asian Games was too quiet, and if the country was truly ready for the events”.

Even Thailand’s football fervour has not kicked off, with its most popular sport failing to draw crowds for the opening day of the men’s Under-22 football competition.

On Dec 3, the hosts’ 6-1 victory over Timor-Leste in their opening Group A match at the 51,560-seater Rajamangala National Stadium saw an attendance of 7,741 fans.

Yossaphol Songsri, 23, who works in public relations, said that he had learnt about the Games only earlier in the week. He added: “The topic of SEA Games has never cropped up in conversations with my friends at all.

“I haven’t seen any posters or billboards or any kind of physical advertisement. One would have expected a few big displays on the many billboards we have along our elevated tollways.”

An electronic billboard promoting the 33rd SEA Games in downtown Bangkok on Dec 4. ST PHOTO: GAVIN FOO

Bangkok-based Englishman Paul Murphy, 53, a university lecturer and freelance sports writer, said that he has not noticed any difference in the atmosphere in the city.

He said: “We see a lot more Christmas decorations now. I think the organisers could have done a bit more with promotions in and around the main shopping malls.”

Yossaphol also noted that the issues plaguing the hosts may hamper efforts to stir up excitement for the event.

On Nov 27, Cambodia announced its decision to withdraw from eight sports over safety concerns. Intermittent military clashes between Cambodia and neighbouring Thailand have erupted since early 2025 and more than 40 people were killed during five days of combat in July.

All 10 events scheduled to be held in Songkhla were also moved to Bangkok after severe flooding in the southern Thai province.

Yossaphol said: “With all the problems ranging from politics and economics to border security issues and series of unmitigated floods, even SEA Games, to me, wouldn’t be enough to positively distract or uplift anyone’s spirits by any significant margin.”

While the buzz is lacking, the Games organisers are confident of delivering a good opening show at the Rajamangala National Stadium on Dec 9. The Nation reported that BamBam (Kunpimook Bhuwakul) from the popular K-pop group GOT7 will take centre stage at the event alongside several Thai artists.

Operations at the International Broadcast Centre and Main Press Centre (MPC) – which will see the arrival of over 600 media personnel from the region – are in full swing.

Sorawit Sangkharat, a lecturer at the University of the Thai Chamber of Commerce, is one of over 1,000 volunteers who have been roped in for the Games. The 47-year-old is hopeful that Thailand will put on a good show in the weeks ahead.

Over 12,000 athletes from the region will compete across 50 sports, with 574 gold medals on offer. Thailand has set an ambitious target of 241 golds in this edition – a record haul if they are successful.

Singapore will be represented by its largest-ever contingent of 930 athletes in 48 sports.

Sorawit expects interest in the Games to surge after the opening ceremony, adding: “We will try our best to be good hosts for the Games. There have been some last-minute changes, but we can just try our best to adapt and move forward with solutions.”