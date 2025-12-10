Straitstimes.com header logo

SEA Games 2025: Taekwondo mixed pair strike first gold for Singapore

Low Lin Fhoong

BANGKOK – National taekwondo exponents Diyanah Aqidah Muhammad Dian Khudhairi and Nicholas Khaw have won Singapore’s first gold medals at the 2025 SEA Games on Dec 10.

The pair prevailed in the mixed recognised poomsae pair final at the Fashion Island shopping mall in Bangkok.

Earlier in the day, Nicole Khaw won Singapore a silver in the women’s freestyle poomsae individual final while Darren Yap won a bronze medal in the men’s freestyle poomsae individual event.

The 2025 edition of the biennial sporting event was officially opened on Dec 9. Over 12,000 athletes will compete across 50 medal sports, with 574 gold medals on offer. Singapore will field its largest-ever contingent, with 930 athletes – including 551 debutants – to feature in 48 sports.

At the last Games in Cambodia, the Republic’s 554 athletes across 30 sports won 51 golds, 43 silvers and 64 bronzes to finish sixth in the overall standings. In taekwondo, Singapore won one silver and four bronzes.

