SEA Games 2025: Singapore swimmers Mikkel Lee, Letitia Sim clinch gold medals

Singapore's Mikkel Lee won the swimmers' first gold at the 2025 SEA Games.

BANGKOK – Mikkel Lee won Singapore’s first gold in swimming at the SEA Games by clocking 48.65sec in the men’s 100m freestyle on Dec 10, finishing ahead of fellow countryman Quah Zheng Wen (49.45) and Vietnam’s Tran Van Nguyen Quoc (50.02) at the Huamark Aquatic Center.

It is a new personal best for the 22-year-old, whose previous best timing was 49.10.

In the following race, Letitia Sim added a second gold in the women’s 50m breaststroke in a Games record 31.03, ahead of home favourite Jenjira Srisaard (31.52), with another Thai Saovanee Boonampha and Malaysia’s Phee Jinq En joint-third after both clocked 31.71.

But the threat to Singapore swimmers’ regional dominance is real as defending champion Quah finished third in the men’s 100m backstroke in 56.04, finishing behind Indonesia’s Jason Donovan Yusuf (55.08) and Farrel Tangkas (55.89).

His sister, Jing Wen, also lost her women’s 200m butterfly crown in an earlier race, finishing third in 2min 13.88sec, behind Thailand’s Kamonchanok Kwanmuang (2:11.78) and Vietnam’s Thi My Tien Vo (2:12.10).

In front of a raucous home crowd which drowned out the deejay’s Thai pop songs with their drums, loudhailers and cheers reserved for their local swimmers, the 24-year-old wilted as Kamonchanok finished strong in the last 50 metres.

Earlier, the Republic could not break their two-decade gold-medal drought in the men’s 200m individual medley as Vietnam’s Tran Hung Nguyen, who has reigned in the men’s individual medley events since 2019, won again in 2:02.11, ahead of Filipino Gian Santos (2:03.88) and another Vietnamese Nguyen Quang Thuan (2:04.19).

Singaporeans Maximillian Ang (2:05.89) and Zackery Tan (2:06.88) were fifth and seventh respectively.

The first night of the swimming competition will wrap up with the women’s 4x100m freestyle final, which the Republic have won since 2015.

Team Singapore have topped the SEA Games swimming medal table since 2005, and finished with 22 golds, 15 silvers and 10 golds at the last edition two years ago in Cambodia.