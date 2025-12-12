Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

BANGKOK - Marissa Hafezan has claimed Singapore’s first karate gold medal at the SEA Games in over three decades, after she won the women’s kumite 55kg final on Dec 12.

The Republic’s last triumph in the sport came in 1993, when Neo Ah Suan won the women’s kumite 60kg event on home soil.

Marissa’s victory in Thailand also ends a 14-year medal drought in karate for Singapore at the biennial event.

At the Chaeng Watthana Government Complex, the 19-year-old debutante beat Vietnam’s Nguyen Thi Dieu Ly 5-3 in the final, after victories against Maryanne Jenelle of the Philippines and Laos’ Sysoubanthong Manyvanh in the earlier rounds.

This is Singapore’s 10th gold medal of the Dec 9-20 Games in Thailand after earlier wins in swimming, ju-jitsu, taekwondo, canoeing and athletics.

At the 2023 Games in Cambodia, Team Singapore took home 51 gold, 43 silver and 64 bronze medals.