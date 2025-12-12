SEA Games 2025: Low Jiang Hao ends S’pore’s 32-year skeet shooting medal drought

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Singapore's Low Jiang Hao firing his way to a gold in skeet shooting at the 2025 SEA Games in Thailand.

Team Singapore ended another long medal drought at the SEA Games on Dec 12, when Low Jiang Hao fired 51 points to claim gold in the men’s shotgun skeet individual final.

The last time a Singaporean shooter finished at the top of the podium in skeet shooting was in 1993, when Peter Lee struck gold in the open clay target skeet.

At the Photharam Shooting Range in Ratchaburi, Low posted 51 points to edge out the Philippines’ Enrique Leandro Enriquez by just one point, with Malaysia’s Joseph Lee rounding up the podium with 39.

The 31-year-old won two silvers in the skeet individual and team events at the 2015 edition on home soil.

This is the first time that skeet shooting is being held at the regional Games since the 2017 edition in Kuala Lumpur.