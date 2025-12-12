SEA Games 2025: Low Jiang Hao ends S’pore’s 32-year skeet shooting medal drought
Joel Chang
Team Singapore ended another long medal drought at the SEA Games on Dec 12, when Low Jiang Hao fired 51 points to claim gold in the men’s shotgun skeet individual final.
The last time a Singaporean shooter finished at the top of the podium in skeet shooting was in 1993, when Peter Lee struck gold in the open clay target skeet.
At the Photharam Shooting Range in Ratchaburi, Low posted 51 points to edge out the Philippines’ Enrique Leandro Enriquez by just one point, with Malaysia’s Joseph Lee rounding up the podium with 39.
The 31-year-old won two silvers in the skeet individual and team events at the 2015 edition on home soil.
This is the first time that skeet shooting is being held at the regional Games since the 2017 edition in Kuala Lumpur.
Earlier on Dec 12, Marissa Hafezan also ended Singapore’s 32-year wait for a karate gold
Marissa Hafezan also ended Singapore’s 32-year wait for a karate goldwhen she beat Vietnam’s Nguyen Thi Dieu Ly 5-3 in the women’s kumite 55kg final.