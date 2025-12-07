SEA Games 2025: Lionesses set for third consecutive group-stage exit after loss to Indonesia

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Danelle Tan plays a pass that leads to the Lionesses' goal in their match against Indonesia in their SEA Games women's football tournament opener on Dec 7.

BANGKOK – The Singapore women’s football team gave their all in their Thailand SEA Games opening match on Dec 7 but their efforts ultimately proved futile as they slipped to a 3-1 defeat by Indonesia in Chonburi.

The result against the 106th ranked Indonesia at the Institute of Physical Education Chonburi Campus Stadium leaves the world No. 149 Lionesses with the daunting challenge if they are to avoid a third consecutive group-stage elimination.

They will now need to beat the 53rd ranked hosts Thailand on Dec 10 to qualify for the semi-finals of the women’s football tournament for the first time.

The Thais, who have played at two Women’s World Cups in 2015 and 2019, thumped Indonesia 8-0 in the opening match on Dec 4.

The top two of the three-team Group A – Cambodia were originally drawn into Group A with Singapore but had since pulled out of the tournament – and four-team Group B advance to the semi-finals.

The Lionesses, who won a silver in 1985 when it was a three-team tournament, are the lowest-ranked team in the current competition.

They had lost 4-0 to Thailand and 1-0 to Cambodia at the previous edition in 2023, before beating Laos 2-1 to finish third. At the 2021 edition in Hanoi, where Singapore’s women made their first appearance at the biennial event since 2003, they beat Laos 1-0 and lost 1-0 and 3-0 to Myanmar and Thailand respectively to finish third.

Their most recent meeting against Indonesia ended in a 3-0 defeat at the Asean Football Federation Women’s Cup in December 2024.

The Lionesses in red withstood early pressure from the Indonesians and found the net with their first real attack of the match in the 22nd minute. Danelle Tan played a beautifully weighted pass with her left foot on to the path of Farhanah Ruhaizat who held her nerve to finish past Dutch-born goalkeeper Iris de Rouw.

The Lionesses celebrate after taking the lead against Indonesia in their SEA Games women's football tournament opener on Dec 7. PHOTO: SINGAPORE NATIONAL OLYMPIC COUNCIL

The Indonesians did not take long to equalise and in the 30th minute, after regaining possession from a sloppy giveaway from Singapore, found the net through Dutch-born winger Isa Warps.

They took the lead in stunning fashion in the 62nd minute when 16-year-old Claudia Scheunemann, who plays for Eredivisie club Utrecht Vrouwen, produced a sumptuous flick in the box that found the back of net.

Indonesia scored in the last minute of stoppage time to add gloss to the scoreline when Aulia Mabruroh smashed home from inside the box.