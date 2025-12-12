SEA Games 2025: High jumper Kampton Kam returns to Games with silver-medal leap

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Singapore’s Kampton Kam wins a silver in the high jump at the SEA Games.

BANGKOK - National high jumper Kampton Kam has won Singapore’s first medal in the event in 30 years at the 2025 SEA Games in Thailand.

At the Supachalasai National Stadium on Dec 12, Kam leapt 2.19m to claim the silver ahead of Filipino Leonard Grospe, who also hit the same height but settled for bronze on count back. Thailand’s Tawan Kaeodam won the gold in 2.22m.

The Republic’s jumpers last won a medal at the 1995 SEA Games in Chiangmai, where Wong Yew Tong claimed the silver in a national record of 2.22m. Wong’s mark stood for three decades, until it was bettered by Kam’s 2.25m effort in April.

This is Kam’s second appearance at the Games since his debut in the Philippines in 2019. He missed the 2022 edition in Hanoi, Vietnam, after undergoing surgery for a collapsed lung .

A year later, he could not compete in Cambodia as the meet coincided with his examinations at the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.

His teammate Ang Chen Xiang was unable to retain his 110m hurdles gold, after finishing second in a national record time of 13.75sec on Dec 12. The Philippines’ John Tolentino won gold in 13.66 seconds, while Malaysia’s Abdul Latif Armin Zahryl took the bronze in 13.85sec.

A day earlier, another decades-long jumps record fell when Gabriel Lee broke Stefan Tseng’s 16-year-old mark of 16.04m in the men’s triple jump after leaping 16.09m to clinch the bronze.