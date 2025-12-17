Straitstimes.com header logo

SEA Games 2025: Dhani Andika Razali delivers first silat gold for Singapore

Dhani Andika (right) in the semi-final against Philippines’ Harold Ralph Ungaya on Dec 16 before he progressed to the final.

PHOTO: BERITA HARIAN

Deepanraj Ganesan

BANGKOK - Singapore silat got its first gold medal of the 2025 SEA Games on Dec 17, when Dhani Andika Razali scored a victory in the men’s under 45kg tanding final.

At the Impact Arena exhibition hall in Muang Thong Thani, Dhani, 20, beat Indonesia’s Khoirudin Mustakim 41-21.

Dhani had defeated Malaysia’s Mohamad Akmal Azman and the Philippines’ Harold Ralph Ungaya in the earler rounds to advance to the final, where he got the better of Khoirudin. The Indonesian exponent was the Class A (45–50kg) gold medallist at the 2023 Games in Cambodia.

This is the first Games gold for Dhani after he settled for a joint-bronze in 2023.

At the Cambodia Games in 2023, the Singapore silat team won two gold, three silver and five bronze medals. A year prior in Hanoi, they produced four golds, three silvers and four bronzes – their best-ever showing at the biennial meet.

Deepanraj Ganesan is a sports journalist at The Straits Times focusing on football, athletics, combat sports and policy-related news.

