BANGKOK - Calvin Quek finished first in the 400m men’s hurdles on Dec 15 to deliver Singapore’s third gold at the SEA Games.

His time of 50.27seconds saw the 29-year-old finish ahead of Vietnam’s Nguyen Duc Son (50.80sec) and Le Quoc Huy (50.91sec) at the Suphachalasai National Stadium.

Six-time winner Eric Cray of the Philippines was seventh in 54.67sec.

This is Singapore’s first gold medal in the event in 60 years, with M Gunasena the last to triumph in 1965.

Physically worn out by the race, Quek needed several minutes to recover after that effort.

He also needed a moment to compose himself at the media mixed zone, as the emotions hit him and tears began flowing.

He said: “This is something I’ve been working towards since 2023. I had a tough 2024. There was a lot of pressure to win this gold medal after my national record performance. It’s a lot of relief to achieve this after a whole year of hard work.”

“I wasn’t able to see where my opponents were in that last stretch. I just knew I was clearly in front and I had to stay in front no matter what... That was all I was thinking about. I didn’t even care about the technique anymore. It was just run to the end.”

Quek, who set his latest national 400m hurdles mark of 49.75sec on Aug 20 in Japan, was quick to credit his coach Luis Cunha, who also works with sprint queen Shanti Pereira.