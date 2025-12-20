SEA Games 2025: Behind the scenes - fears, tears, and the rawness of sport

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Team Singapore softballers feeling despondent after losing 3-0 to Philippines in the men's team final at the SEA Games.

– What does a Games smell and feel like?

At the Supachalasai National Stadium, hurdler Calvin Quek has just crossed line to clinch Singapore’s first gold medal in the men’s 400m hurdles in 60 years.

He stumbles into the media mixed zone, the area where every athlete, winner or loser, must pass, separated from the waiting press only by a row of barricades.

In this zone, Quek’s sweat and tears sum up the rawness that is sport.

Hunched over, spent from this gruelling one-lap race with 10 hurdles, he asks for water, sits down, back against the wall.

Malaysia’s Muhammad Aiman Najmi, who finished fifth, is sprawled out beside him, equally exhausted.

Quek stands to speak, but before he can talk he bursts into tears. Finally, the magnitude of what he has achieved hits him.

Welcome to the mixed zone, the emotional hub of the SEA Games.

This zone has many forms.

Sometimes it is in an air-conditioned room, like at the badminton venue in the Thammasat University Gymnasium. Other times it is in full view of spectators like at the Huamark Aquatic Centre, where swimmers laugh, or weep, as they dissect their triumphs and failures.

At the Fashion Island Shopping Mall’s Island Hall, where fencers clash on the piste, it happens in the athletes’ warm-up area, where sounds and smells mingle in the pungent odour of sweat-drenched shirts drying on metal barricades.

As they say in Thailand, the mixed zone is “same same, but different”.

It is where sport sheds its armour. It is where athletes tell their stories – tales of pain, injuries, 4am wake-up calls, weddings and funerals missed, of hard grit and toil on the mat, in the pool, on the track.

At the Supachalasai stadium’s mixed zone, Quek tells the story of a man burdened by his own and others’ expectations, who finally finds joy, and relief, when he wins gold.

At the Fashion Island mall, fencer Amita Berthier struggles to hold back tears, as she describes the impact of her siblings’ presence , how her sister’s voice pushes her to a sensational comeback in the foil semi-finals.

The mask comes off in the mixed zone, for swimmers Quah Ting Wen and Jing Wen , after historic victory and heartbreaking loss, all in the same race. For Aacus Ee, bent over behind the stage, who has his sights on gold but wins silver instead.

Singapore’s Aacus Ee breaks down in tears after losing in the men’s ne-waza 85kg final. PHOTO: BERITA HARIAN

The Singapore men’s softball team, eyes red and leaking, hearts broken after losing their gold to the Philippines .

The mixed zone is not always a pretty one, but in those brief moments I am reminded of my privilege. To be there in the zone, to give voice to what happens behind the scoreboard, beyond the smiles on the podium.

This is why I admire our Team Singapore athletes.

Throughout these Games, my media colleagues and I have not encountered anyone who turned down an interview request at the mixed zone.

Unlike at the Olympics or Asian Games, where mixed zones are mapped out such that athletes must pass through them on the way out, it is not the case at the SEA Games.

Yet win or lose, Team Singapore’s athletes showed up, talked, laughed and poured their hearts out.

They remind us that sport is more than just a shiny medal.