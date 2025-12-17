SEA Games 2025: Avvir Tham wins S’pore’s first men’s diving gold in 60 years

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Avvir Tham claimed the men’s 1m springboard gold on Dec 17 with a new personal best of 370.35 points.

BANGKOK - Avvir Tham became the first Singaporean man to win a SEA Games diving gold in 60 years, when he claimed the men’s 1m springboard gold on Dec 17 with a new personal best of 370.35 points.

The 21-year-old is the first diver from the Republic to do so since Hui Peng Seng won the men’s springboard diving (required dives) gold in 1965. Tham had clinched silver in the same event in 2022 in Vietnam.

Tham’s 18-year-old teammate Max Lee also recorded a personal best of 319.35 to place fourth out of nine athletes at the Assumption University.

This is Singapore’s first SEA Games diving gold since Ashlee Tan and Fong Kay Yian were awarded the women’s 3m synchronised springboard gold in 2017, after they were bumped up from silver.

Malaysia’s Wendy Ng and Dhabitah Sabri had won the event in Kuala Lumpur but Ng tested positive for a banned substance and the pair were stripped of their gold.