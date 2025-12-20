SEA Games 2025: Athletics needs to ‘come to the party’ in Singapore’s hunt for more golds

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

BANGKOK – Singapore athletics have to “come to the party” if the Republic wants to finish among the top three nations and pull off a strong showing when the SEA Games return in 2029, said Singapore National Olympic Council (SNOC) secretary-general Mark Chay.

At the Team Singapore review at Bangkok’s Grand Fourwings Convention Hotel on Dec 20, the former national swimmer noted that there were “some hits and some misses” at the 2025 edition.

“In aquatics, the SEA Games is really a breakout or breakdown kind of event,” said the 43-year-old.

Noting that a lot of the athletes rose to the occasion, he added that “we do need to inculcate this competitive edge”.

“If not, what we’re doing is that we’re encouraging satisfactory performances, where our athletes are satisfied with not winning,” he said. “We need to do something about that, especially when we have our sights set on 2029 (SEA Games in Singapore).”

For Singapore to make a significant dent at the Games, aquatics and athletics need to pull their weight.

Chay said: “There are two compulsory sports at the Southeast Asian Games – aquatics and athletics. Swimming delivered 50 per cent of the gold medals (from 38 events), but for athletics, there are three golds out of 47.

“I think a lot of work has to be done there if we really want to chase medals, if we really want to consistently be top three in South-east Asia, and if we want to have a strong home Games showing.

“If we’re really hunting for golds, hunting for medal tallies, athletics need to come to the party... athletics is an Olympic sport that is there every single Games, whether it’s World Games, Asian Games, and we need to have more athletes at the world-class level.”

In Thailand, Team Singapore reaped a total of 202 medals with their third-best haul of 52 golds, 61 silvers and 89 bronzes for an away SEA Games to finish fifth in the region. Hosts Thailand topped the medal table with 223-154-112 bronzes, with Indonesia, Vietnam and Malaysia finishing second and third. Malaysia, in fourth, had a tally of 57-57-117.

The Republic’s best-ever ranking was second at the 2015 Games at home, where the athletes reaped an 84-73-102 result.

The former athlete also stressed that Singapore Aquatics, whose athletes in swimming, artistic swimming, diving and water polo won a total of 22 golds, needs to evaluate to “see what they need to do in the next four years for a good home showing”.

At the Dec 20 review, several sports, including badminton and football, were also singled out for their unsatisfactory results by High Performance Sport Institute chief Su Chun Wei.

He said: “We’ll be upfront to say that there are, in particular, at least two sports in which the performance has been poor.

“Certainly I will be looking at this, going back and discussing with the Singapore Badminton Association, and to see how we will really have to take stock and take decisive actions.”

Wushu also had a disappointing run, as its exponents did not win a gold medal for the first time since the sport was introduced in 1991.

Dr Su said that the athletes had come “fully prepared”, though “the outcome was probably not what (the national sports association) had envisioned”.

“But more importantly is that our wushu athletes... have learnt what it takes to win and that the SEA Games is not a shoo-in and this is as valuable,” he added.

“I was speaking to some of the athletes and I could see the fire in their bellies, and this turns them into more hungry athletes who say, ‘I really have got to come and do this, this is not what we wanted’, if this spurs them on, it’s good.”