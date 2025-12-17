Straitstimes.com header logo

SEA Games 2025: S’pore archers Li Yue Long, Tabitha Yeo shoot down historic mixed recurve gold

Li Yue Long (left) and Tabitha Yeo beat Malaysia on Dec 17 to become the nation’s first SEA Games archery mixed recurve team champions.

Li Yue Long (left) and Tabitha Yeo beat Malaysia on Dec 17 to become the nation's first SEA Games archery mixed recurve team champions.

ST PHOTO: BRIAN TEO

David Lee

BANGKOK – Singapore’s Li Yue Long and Tabitha Yeo have become the nation’s first SEA Games archery mixed recurve team champions, after beating Malaysia at the Sports Authority of Thailand on Dec 17.

A day earlier, they beat Philippines 6-2 in the quarter-finals and Indonesia in the semi-finals by the same score to progress to the final.

Singapore’s only other medal in the event came in 2013 when Chan Jing Ru and Tan Si Lie won a mixed recurve team silver in Myanmar.

Meanwhile, Tabitha will take on Vietnam’s Loc Thi Dao for the women’s recurve individual bronze later in the day.

In archery, a recurve bow is defined by its limbs that curve away from the archer at each tip.

