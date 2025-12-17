SEA Games 2025: S’pore archers Li Yue Long, Tabitha Yeo shoot down historic mixed recurve gold
BANGKOK – Singapore’s Li Yue Long and Tabitha Yeo have become the nation’s first SEA Games archery mixed recurve team champions, after beating Malaysia at the Sports Authority of Thailand on Dec 17.
A day earlier, they beat Philippines 6-2 in the quarter-finals and Indonesia in the semi-finals by the same score to progress to the final.
Singapore’s only other medal in the event came in 2013 when Chan Jing Ru and Tan Si Lie won a mixed recurve team silver in Myanmar.
Meanwhile, Tabitha will take on Vietnam’s Loc Thi Dao for the women’s recurve individual bronze later in the day.
In archery, a recurve bow is defined by its limbs that curve away from the archer at each tip.