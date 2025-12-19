SEA Games 2025: 7th heaven for S’pore epee fencers, women’s foil team claim 8th gold

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

BANGKOK – Singapore’s fencers won their seventh and eighth gold medal at the 2025 SEA Games on Dec 19 to surpass their record haul from the 2023 edition.

At the Fashion Island Shopping Mall’s Island Hall, the quartet of Si To Jian Tong, Azfar Luqman Ong, Simon Lee and Bron Sheum secured gold in the men’s epee team final with a 44-34 victory over defending champions Vietnam.

The quartet of Amita Berthier, Maxine Wong, Kemei Cheung and Stephanie Lee then made it lucky No. 8 for the team hours later, when they retained their women’s foil team title with a 45-32 victory over the Philippines in the final.

The two fencing golds on Dec 19 were the 50th and 51st gold for the Singapore contingent at the biennial event, making this haul in Bangkok the best-ever performance for the national fencers.

Going into the final day of fencing in Thailand, Singapore had already won six gold medals, in the women’s individual and team epee, men’s individual and team foil, women’s individual sabre and the women’s individual foil.

Singapore’s total fencing tally at these Games is eight gold, three silver and two bronze medals.

In 2023, Singapore finished as the Games’ top fencing nation with a record seven golds in 12 categories, three silvers and six bronzes.