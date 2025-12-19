SEA Games 2025: 3-time champions S’pore lose to Thailand in women’s floorball final

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

The Singapore women's floorball team, pictured against Thailand on Dec 15, lose the final to Thailand at the SEA Games.

BANGKOK – Singapore’s dominance in women’s floorball at the SEA Games ended on Dec 19, when the three-time champions were beaten 2-1 by hosts Thailand in the final.

Singapore won the women’s event at three editions of the SEA Games (2015, 2019, 2023), with Thailand finishing second each time.

Earlier on Dec 16, the Singaporean men collected a bronze after losing 6-4 in their final game of the preliminary stage to the Philippines.