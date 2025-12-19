Straitstimes.com header logo

SEA Games 2025: 3-time champions S’pore lose to Thailand in women’s floorball final

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

The Singapore women's floorball team, pictured against Thailand on Dec 15, claim their fourth straight gold at the SEA Games.

The Singapore women's floorball team, pictured against Thailand on Dec 15, lose the final to Thailand at the SEA Games.

PHOTO: Peeradon Saha Ariyapat/SPORTSG

avatar-alt

Melvyn Teoh

Follow topic:

BANGKOK – Singapore’s dominance in women’s floorball at the SEA Games ended on Dec 19, when the three-time champions were beaten 2-1 by hosts Thailand in the final.

Singapore won the women’s event at three editions of the SEA Games (2015, 2019, 2023), with Thailand finishing second each time.

Earlier on Dec 16, the Singaporean men collected a bronze after losing 6-4 in their final game of the preliminary stage to the Philippines.

Melvyn Teoh is a sports journalist at The Straits Times.

See more on

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2025 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.