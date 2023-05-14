SEA Games 2023: Winning run halted as Singapore fencing teams fall at s-final stage

PHNOM PENH – After dominating the individual events at the 2023 SEA Games, Singapore’s fencers saw their winning run halted abruptly on Sunday as the team events began.

The men’s epee team, champions at the Hanoi Games in 2022, fell at the semi-finals to Thailand. The trio of Simon Lee, Si To Jian Tong and Bron Sheum lost 37-44 and had to settle for the joint-bronze alongside the Philippines.

Si To had won the individual gold on Friday while Lee claimed the joint-bronze.

In the women’s sabre category, Jessica Ong, Juliet Heng and Nicole Wee lost 45-42 to Vietnam, also in the semi-finals, and won the joint-bronze.

Heng had won the individual women’s gold on Saturday, beating Ong in the final.

Fencing Singapore technical director Marko Milic described the two defeats as a “small bump” and was confident the rest of the squad would bounce back and continue the momentum created from the first three days.

He acknowledged their rivals were perhaps more fired up having seen Singapore complete a near sweep of the individual golds and saw the team events as a way to reassert their authority.

The Republic had dominated the individual events in Phnom Penh, capturing five of the six titles, missing out only on the men’s sabre crown.

At the Hanoi Games in 2022, Singapore’s fencers collected six gold, four silver and five bronze medals to finish as the top performing nation.