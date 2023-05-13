SEA Games 2023: ‘We must make it count in 2029’, says athletics chief

PHNOM PENH – Six years may seem like a lifetime as Singapore prepares to host the 2029 SEA Games, though for Singapore Athletics president Lien Choong Luen, work has already begun as its athletes returned from the Cambodia SEA Games on Saturday with a haul of 10 medals.

The national sports association has already identified several areas to improve on, said Lien, with plans to beef up its throws and jumps department.

He said: “Many of our athletes at this Games will still be around in 2029. We need to go around and tell the younger kids that if you like the sport, the opportunity to compete on home soil is once in a lifetime. We must make it count in 2029 so we need to build the road map for the next few years.

“Last year and this year showed that our team is riding a high and it’s testimony to the coaches and sacrifices of athletes. We must look at how we can provide better support to them.”

Lien added that he was delighted with their display as it showed that their performance in Hanoi was no fluke.

Over five days of action at the Morodok Techo National Stadium, the 30-strong contingent won three gold, two silver and five bronze medals,

It is one of Singapore’s best away performances in the sport at the Games. At the last edition in Hanoi a year ago, the team picked up 11 medals – one gold, three silvers and seven bronzes.

Thailand topped the medal table with 16 gold, eight silver and five bronzes, with Vietnam (12-20-8) and Indonesia (7-3-9) second and third respectively.

Making headlines was sprint queen Shanti Pereira’s historic double golds in the 100m and 200m, while Ang Chen Xiang claimed a first 100m hurdles title for Singapore in 56 years. Two-time marathon champion Soh Rui Yong’s temporary move from the road to the track earned him a silver in the 10,000m and Marc Louis came close to a 100m gold – he missed by 0.02sec to settle for silver in 10.39sec.