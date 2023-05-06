SEA Games 2023: Triathlete Bryce Chong wins Singapore’s first medal in Cambodia

Singapore's Bryce Chong celebrating on the podium after winning bronze in the men's aquathlon. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
1 hour ago
Published
1 hour ago

SINGAPORE – National triathlete Bryce Chong has won Team Singapore’s first medal at the SEA Games in Cambodia – a bronze in the men’s aquathlon.

Up against a field of 14 on Saturday, the 26-year-old clocked 15 minutes 39 seconds in the swim-run event (swim 500m, run 2.5km) to finish third.

Indonesia’s Rashif Amila Yaqin claimed the gold in 14min 28sec, with the Philippines’ Andrew Kim Abay Remolino taking the silver after clocking 15min 7 sec.

Singapore’s other competitor Luke Chua was fourth in 16min 1sec.

In the women’s aquathlon, teammates Kathlyn Yeo and Herlene Yu were sixth and 10th out of 14 competitors respectively in 18:17 and 18:57.

