SEA Games 2023: Timothy Loh wins Singapore’s first wrestling gold

Singapore’s Timothy Loh celebrating after winning gold in the men's freestyle 125kg at the Cambodia SEA Games. PHOTO: SNOC
Singapore wrestler Timothy Loh in action against Laos' Lerdxai Khamtama in the men's freestyle 125kg at the SEA Games. PHOTO: SNOC
PHNOM PENH – After grappling at four editions of the SEA Games, Timothy Loh has struck gold for Singapore, winning the Republic’s first-ever title in the sport after winning the men’s freestyle 125kg category on Tuesday.

The 31-year-old defeated Cambodia’s Dorn Sao (4-0 by fall) and Lao’s Lerdxai Khamtama (11-0) to finish top in his event.

This is the strongman’s fifth medal at the SEA Games. He made his debut in 2013 in judo and won two bronzes in the sport that year and in 2015. He switched to sambo for the 2019 edition in the Philippines and won a bronze again and added a bronze in Greco-Roman wrestling in Hanoi in 2022.

Before Loh’s gold, Singapore had one silver (2009) and five bronzes (2011, 2019, 2022) in freestyle and Greco-Roman wrestling.

