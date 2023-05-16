SEA Games 2023: Three titles on the trot for Singapore women’s floorball team

PHNOM PENH – Singapore have once again retained the SEA Games women’s floorball gold.

On Tuesday, at the Dinosaur Park Hall in Phnom Penh, the Singapore women’s floorball team secured a 4-2 win over Thailand in the final to win their third Games gold in as many editions.

This is Team Singapore’s 51st gold at the Cambodia Games.

Singapore were winners in 2015 and 2019 while the sport did not feature at the 2017 Games in Kuala Lumpur and the 2021 edition in Hanoi.

Michelle Loh struck first on Tuesday, just 10 minutes into the first period before Ong Swee Ling settled the nerves one minute into the second period with the second goal.

Ten minutes later, Shannon Yeo made it 3-0 but the Thais pulled one back just two minutes later.

Singapore scored their fourth in the final period, when Yun Shawn Yee’s shot, three minutes into play, squeezed past Thailand’s goalkeeper. Thailand reduced the deficit to 4-2 six minutes before full time but it was too little, too late.

The Republic had started their campaign with a 16-0 hammering of hosts Cambodia last Thursday. They followed up with a 13-0 win over Malaysia and a 5-0 win over the Philippines, which was enough to seal their top-two spot in the table and a place in the final.

In a dress rehearsal for the final, they lost 3-1 to the Thais in their final group game on Monday to finish second in the group stage.

The clash on Tuesday was a rematch of the 2015 and 2019 finals. Singapore had prevailed on both occasions, via a penalty shootout on home soil in 2015 before a thrilling 3-2 win in the Philippines.

The latest victory is a boost for the ladies ahead of the Dec 2-10 Women’s World Floorball Championship that will be held in Singapore.

In the men’s event, Singapore settled for bronze after a 3-1 win over Malaysia in the third-place play-off on Tuesday.