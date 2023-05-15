SEA Games 2023: So close to gold for Singapore water polo men’s team

PHNOM PENH – Singapore’s water polo men have their hands on the SEA Games gold and are just a step away from success after beating the Philippines 10-4 at the National Olympic Stadium Swimming Centre on Monday.

Barring a sensational result in their last match against Cambodia on Tuesday, they need only a draw against to be confirmed as champions. The hosts lost all four of their games so far.

Singapore are top of the six-team tournament with 12 points from four matches. Defending champions Indonesia and Thailand are three behind having played the same number of games.

On Sunday, in what was their most important match, Singapore secured a 12-5 win over Indonesia for sweet revenge against a side who in 2019 ended their 54-year reign as the region’s water polo kings.

Singapore kicked off their campaign with a 12-7 win over Thailand last Friday. A day later, they thumped Malaysia 14-1.