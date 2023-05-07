SEA Games 2023: Singapore women’s artistic silat team win historic gold

PHNOM PENH – Singapore won its maiden gold in the women’s artistic silat team event on Sunday, with the trio of Amirah Sahrin, Iffah Batrisyia Noh and Ashikin Zulkifli improving on the Republic’s previous best of a silver.

They scored 9.955 points in the final to beat Brunei’s Nur Wasiqah, Norleyermah Haji Raya and Anisah Najihah Abdullah (9.925) at the Chroy Changvar Convention Centre.

The Singaporean trio had to settle for bronze at the Hanoi SEA Games in 2022, while the team of Nurul Khairunnisa, Nur Fazlin Juma’en and Nur Shafiqa Sheik Alau’ddin had won silver in 2015 on home soil.

In the artistic team event, trios perform a group routine, showcasing a variety of silat moves during a three-minute period and are given points on their combined synchronisation, execution of technique and energy.

This is Singapore’s sixth gold medal at the Cambodia Games. The Republic’s swimmers had bagged four gold medals on Saturday, the first day of competition, after ju-jitsu exponent Noah Lim had won Singapore’s first title at these Games.

Sunday’s triumph for Amirah, Iffah (both 20) and Ashikin, 23, came after they had won the world title at the Pencak Silat World Championships in Malaysia last July, which was followed by another win at the Asian championships three months later.

There was, however, disappointment for Singapore’s world champion Iqbal Abdul Rahman, who suffered a surprise loss in the semi-finals of the men’s artistic singles in Cambodia on Sunday.

The defending champion’s score of 9.935 points was enough for only a joint-bronze medal. Cambodia’s Soem Sokdevid advanced to the final with 9.955 points and went on to win the gold by beating Malaysia’s Muhammad Khairul Shaddad Ardi.

Iqbal said he had given his all, adding: “I’m quite happy with my performance but it was not enough for the jury to give me the win. I was confident that I could have won it but it didn’t go my way today.

“I have to discuss with my coach, look back at videos and analyse what went wrong and why it was not enough. I am disappointed I couldn’t go through. Gold was the intention and I’m still curious why it (my performance) wasn’t enough.“

In the women’s artistic singles, Siti Nazurah also won a joint bronze after losing to Indonesia’s Puspa Arum Sari in the semi-finals. Puspa went on to win gold by beating Malaysia’s Nur Syafiqah in the final.

Singapore’s silat team had won four gold, three silvers and four bronzes in Hanoi – their best showing at the biennial Games.