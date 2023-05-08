SEA Games 2023: Singapore’s table tennis debutants smashing through barriers

PHNOM PENH – Even before the first ping pong ball is struck at the Morodok Techo National Sports Complex on Tuesday, Singapore’s SEA Games debutants Ser Lin Qian, Izaac Quek and Beh Kun Ting are already winners in their own way.

Table tennis player Lin Qian, 17, was a self-proclaimed perfectionist when she experienced an eating disorder three years ago.

The Ngee Ann Polytechnic student said: “I was in the Singapore Sports School when we had a session to measure our height and weight. My coach made an innocent comment to watch my diet and not put too much pressure on my knees.

“I started to think more about it, and began cutting back on junk food, snacks and bubble tea. Initially, it was a healthy diet but when I was seeing the number on the weighing scale going down, and people were telling me I was slimmer, it became addictive.”

The “very sensitive” teenager also noted it was a “combination with past experiences of people saying I’m very big-sized”.

She added: “So, from eating almost 24/7 because I was a growing athlete... the episode pushed me to eat much less and it got very bad. I just lost interest in many, many things.”

Her physical and mental health took a beating as she developed fainting spells and there were days when she lacked the energy or motivation to go to school or training.

Fortunately, with the help of her family, coaches and friends, Lin Qian gradually pulled herself out of the vicious cycle.

In 2021, she won her first World Table Tennis (WTT) Youth Contender title in Italy in the Under-15 girls’ singles. That year, she was also third in the same category at the International Table Tennis Federation World Youth Championships.

In 2022, she added Under-17 and Under-19 titles at WTT Youth Contender events in France and Portugal and was named 2021 Sportsgirl of the Year.

“I’m thankful to those who have supported me and have confidence in me. They told me it’s okay to take a break, not think so much and learn to find ways to cope with stress,” said Ser, who trains four hours a day and unwinds by watching TV with her mother or shopping.

“I’m okay now, but it takes time to regain the momentum of competition. I’m just glad I’m more positive now and can encourage myself to adapt to different situations.”

One player who has also adapted quickly to a new environment is Izaac, who is making waves on the senior circuit at just 16.

In April 2021, he became the first Singaporean to top the Under-15 boys world ranking. A year later, he was part of the silver-winning men’s team at the Commonwealth Games.

His star rose further at the 2023 Singapore Smash, when he beat India’s Commonwealth Games champion Sharath Kamal Achanta and 2019 World Championship silver medallist Mattias Falck of Sweden. Izaac went on to become the highest-ranked, local-born Singaporean in the men’s singles world ranking at 68th.

But the teenager is not fussed about his newfound stardom, noting that “it doesn’t change anything in terms of how I play”.

The Singapore Sports School student shared that having a routine helps him cope with expectation and move on quickly regardless of success or defeat.

“The day before matches, I do certain things at the same time, like watching videos of my opponents. I also visualise how I’m going to play, and certain aspects of my technique,” said Quek, who enjoys a hearty meal with family and friends, and bonds with teammates over the Valorant video game.

His teammate Beh also has his own ways to deal with stress. Known as the joker of the pack, the 21-year-old lightens the mood in the team with his jokes and antics.

But behind his cheery demeanour is a steely resolve– he had missed out on two previous SEA Games.

He said: “I was very disappointed because I kept missing out during the selection trials by just one spot. It was heartbreaking but if you ask me why I persevere, I would ask why not because I have already come this far, and I have already put in the effort.

“I’m relieved and happy to make it into the team this year.”

The Republic Polytechnic graduate, who is into photography, admitted he has pictured himself standing on the SEA Games podium.

He said: “It won’t be easy, but I want to do well in the team and individual events, and I will do whatever it takes to get there.”

In the draw made on Monday, Singapore’s men’s team will play round-robin matches against Laos and Malaysia on Tuesday, and the Philippines a day after. The women’s team will face Cambodia and Malaysia on Tuesday. The top two teams from each group will progress to the semi-finals.