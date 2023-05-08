SEA Games 2023: Singapore’s sailors claim three golds in Cambodia

SINGAPORE – The Republic’s sailors have ended their SEA Games campaign with three golds and four silver medals as the sailing competition at the Sihanoukville Sokha Beach wrapped up with the medal races on Monday.

Ryan Lo delivered once again as he won the ILCA 7 event to bring his tally to three gold medals in four appearances at the biennial competition.

The 26-year-old, who competed at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, was the laser standard champion at the 2017 and 2019 Games.

Compatriot Isaac Goh, who was making his SEA Games debut, also clinched gold in the ILCA 4. He finished the event with 14 nett points from 11 races to come in ahead of Thailand’s Thanapat Siricharoen (22) and Malaysia’s Muhammad Asnawi Iqbal Adam (28).

Singapore’s last gold medal in Cambodia came from 29er pair Ellyn Tan and Chia Teck Pin.

The final day of sailing at the SEA Games also saw the sailors competing in five other events, with Jayson Tan (RS:X Men Class), Elkan Oh (iQFOiL Men Class), Jania Ang (ILCA 6) and Ethan Chia and Cheryl Yong (Optimist Mixed) securing silver medals in their respective events.

The last time sailing featured at the biennial competition in 2019, Singapore won one gold and five silvers.