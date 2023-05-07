SEA Games 2023: Singapore’s Jonathan Tan meets Olympic qualifying mark in 50m freestyle

PHNOM PENH – National swimmer Jonathan Tan met the Paris Olympics qualifying mark in the 50m freestyle on Sunday during the morning heats at the 2023 SEA Games.

The 21-year-old clocked 21.91 seconds to finish first, ahead of defending champion and teammate Teong Tzen Wei (22.62sec).

Tan’s timing is also a Games record, new Singapore record and makes him just the second local to post a sub-22sec effort in this event.

Teong was the first, swimming 21.93 en route to winning gold at the 2022 Hanoi Games.

The Olympic A timing is 21.96sec.

