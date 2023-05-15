SEA Games 2023: Singapore men’s cricket team win gold ‘against the odds’

PHNOM PENH – The Singapore men’s cricket team defeated hosts Cambodia on Monday to claim gold at the ongoing SEA Games – their second at the biennial event – but the victory sparked more concern than joy among the cricketers.

Speaking to The Straits Times shortly after the win, Singapore cricket captain Rezza Gaznavi and fellow player Amjad Mahboob lamented preparations in the lead up to the Games, calling on authorities to help stem the sport’s decline. The main issue, they said, is the lack of a training pitch.

Playing in the Sixes format, Singapore started with a loss on Sunday when Philippines won by four wickets. On the same day, they recovered to post a victory over Indonesia by 14 runs. Against the hosts, Singapore won by 26 runs to finish level with Cambodia on two wins and six points each, but a superior nett run rate gave the Republic the gold.

Contested at the Games for the first time, Sixes is the fastest format of cricket and it is played with six players per side compared with the usual 11. Another difference is that it takes just 45 minutes to complete.

Rezza, who was not part of the eight-team squad for the Sixes format, said: “It was not easy at all. These guys won gold against all odds.”

Mahboob, who is Pakistani-born, has been in Singapore for over 20 years and only received his citizenship in February. While he was proud to win gold for his country, he added: “I hope the win highlights our issues. We have a big problem. Currently we train twice to thrice a week on a poor pitch at a shared facility. If you want me to rate our preparation, I would give it a one out of 10.”

Rezza shared that the cricket youth teams had even travelled by bus recently to train across the Causeway in Malaysia. The senior side trains up to thrice a week at a shared facility at the Indian Association but he noted that the grounds there are poorly maintained and too small for the team.

He added: “It’s a run down corner shed with two or three nets. The way I can describe where we train is to imagine Michael Jackson being asked to moonwalk on a rubber stage. He won’t be able to glide.

“We really hope and pray things change, otherwise its a sinking ship.”

Singapore Cricket Association (SCA) president Mahmood Gaznavi said in a statement that the gold is “especially significant given the challenges faced by local cricket”.

He pointed to the team’s dip in the world rankings from 19th to 36th, adding that the national team had been hampered because they did not have a training ground for seven months since August 2022 and only had limited training facilities from mid-March, about a month before the SEA Games.

The SCA had to vacate its training venue at Kallang Cricket Field in January 2016 as their yearly lease was not renewed by Sport Singapore (SportSG) – it has since been redeveloped into a location for one of ActiveSG’s football academies.