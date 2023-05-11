SEA Games 2023: Singapore in table tennis men’s team final, while women win bronze

PHNOM PENH – Singapore are one win away from becoming South-east Asia’s table tennis kings again, after they beat defending champions Thailand 3-0 in the men’s team semi-final on Wednesday.

They will face Malaysia, who beat 2017 champions Vietnam 3-2, in Thursday’s final for a chance to reclaim the gold they last won on home soil in 2015.

At the Morodok Techo National Stadium Table Tennis Hall, Koen Pang, Clarence Chew and Izaac Quek won their matches in contrasting fashion.

In a battle of left-handers, Chew had to recover from losing the first game against Padasak Tanviriyavechakul before prevailing 3-1 (8-11, 11-4, 11-5, 11-4).

Pang then held his nerve in the close encounters in each game to sweep Sarayut Tancharoen 3-0 (12-10, 11-9, 11-9).

Quek was then awarded a walkover, when Phakpoom Sanguansin could not take to the table after succumbing to an allergy.

Pang, the men’s singles champion in 2019, said: “It feels amazing to beat Thailand and get into the final because we lost to them in last year’s semi-final.

“We have been training very hard for this and our game is at a higher level compared to last year. We are more prepared and today, we played very confidently and aggressively.”

National men’s team coach Gao Ning added: “Our players performed well today. We knew it was going to be a tough match between two teams of a similar standard. There were some nerves, but we got the job done.

“If we want to get back the gold medal, we need to prepare well tactically and technically, and be ready to make adjustments in tough situations. As long as we show our fighting spirit and play without inhibitions, we will be fine.”

While the men’s team have a final to look forward to, there was disappointment for the women after they lost 3-0 to defending champions Thailand in their semi-final to finish joint-third with Vietnam.

Their bronze-medal fate was virtually sealed on Tuesday when they lost a group match to Malaysia and had to take on the formidable Thais in the last four.