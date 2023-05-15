SEA Games 2023: Singapore football needs to think ‘out of this world’, say observers

PHNOM PENH – If Singapore football is to get out of this current rut, it needs to think “out of this world” and make “drastic changes”, say local experts and observers.

Once again, the state of local football is under scrutiny after a catastrophic showing at the SEA Games, where the Young Lions did not win a single match, losing 3-1 to Thailand and Vietnam, 7-0 to Malaysia and drawing 0-0 with Laos to finish bottom of Group B.

The national Under-22 and U-23 teams last made the Games’ semi-finals in 2013, while the seniors have qualified for the last four of the Asean Football Federation Championship just once in the last decade.

In September 2021, former national defender R. Sasikumar moved his family to Spain and his two boys Kyen, 12, and Tylan, nine, are now playing regularly and contributing to their respective Atletico Madrid youth teams.

If Singapore can send its best pre-teen talents to Europe, it may have a chance of breeding winners, he said.

He added: “The India Under-17s are in Europe playing against the top youth teams in Spain and Germany. If India, who have a vibrant league but whose first sport is not football, can wake up to the idea that they cannot develop football in their own country, then why are we not doing it?”

Earlier, The Straits Times had reported that national football project Unleash The Roar! is looking to launch a football scholarship to send players aged 13 to 16 on long-term stints of up to three years at overseas academies that offer top-level training and competition, as well as quality education.

But Sasikumar feels there is a need to start them younger.

He added: “It is easier to shape their thinking in their formative years. We cannot wait until they are 15 or 16 because it may be harder to get them to change their habits, and they don’t have long before they need to enlist (for national service).”

This way, Singapore could create a new generation of players “with new mindsets, with new beliefs”.

Should Young Lions stay in the pride?

There has been much debate on the Young Lions in the past decade, with supporters on both sides of the fence debating the pros and cons of the team remaining in the Singapore Premier League (SPL). The club is mainly a developmental side consisting of players who are undergoing NS and is managed by the Football Association of Singapore.

They have finished bottom of the league six times since they were inroduced in 2003, and were in the last two in seven of the last eight seasons.

Former SPL player Duncan Elias disagrees with the philosophy, stating that the club “cannot be a halfway house for players who are in NS.”

He added: “If you are not good enough and lose and lose, what have you proven at pro level when you reach 23 or 24 and exceed the age limit?”