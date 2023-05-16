SEA Games 2023: Singapore fencers end campaign with seven golds in Cambodia

The Singapore women's epee fencing team after beating the Philippines to win the gold medal at the SEA Games on May 16, 2023. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI
Jonathan Wong
Assistant Sports Editor
PHNOM PENH – Singapore’s fencers ended their 2023 SEA Games campaign on a high, winning a final gold in the women’s epee on Tuesday.

The quartet of Elle Koh, Kiria Tikanah, Filzah Hidayah and Rebecca Ong beat the Philippines 45-37 in the final at the Chroy Changvar International Convention and Exhibition Centre.

In the men’s foil, the foursome of Samuel Robson, Max Neo, Lionel Wee and Zephaniah Kiew lost 45-37 to Vietnam in the final.

Last week, Singapore had dominated the individual events in Phnom Penh, capturing five of the six titles, missing out only on the men’s sabre crown.

They added the women’s team foil gold on Monday.

At the Hanoi Games in 2022, Singapore’s fencers collected a then record six gold, four silver and five bronze medals to finish as the top performing nation.

