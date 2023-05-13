SEA Games 2023: One week’s rest after double, then it’s off to European meets for Shanti Pereira

SINGAPORE – As a sprinter, Shanti Pereira is only too used to life in the fast lane.

Fresh from sealing a historic 100m and 200m double at the Cambodia SEA Games, the sprint queen will be flying off next week to compete in Germany and Switzerland, after a week’s break in Singapore.

There will be no big celebrations here. She just wants to spend a relaxing time with her family and boyfriend, having already been away in Australia and New Zealand for training and competition earlier this year in preparing for the Games.

“It’s been a crazy few days,” the 26-year-old said after arriving at Changi Airport along with the rest of the Singapore track and field contingent on Saturday.

“It’s not the end of my season yet, there are a lot more things I’m going to be doing for the rest of the year.”

In Phnom Penh, Pereira became the first Singaporean woman to win both the 100m and 200m at the same edition of the biennial meet.

After claiming her third 200m title on Monday, she stormed to her first 100m crown on Friday to bring her total tally of Games golds to four. In Cambodia, Singapore’s track and field team won 10 medals – three golds, two silvers and five bronzes.

Pereira’s phone has been continuously buzzing with congratulatory messages and as family and friends welcomed the athletics contingent home at the airport, she also fielded several wefie requests from fans.

She said: “It’s always nice to have people recognise me for all the hard work that I’ve done and if I’ve inspired them in some kind of way, that’s really nice too.”

One of the fans, Chen Jin Sser, was at the airport to see Pereira, runner Soh Rui Yong and hurdler Ang Chen Xiang after being inspired by their commitment to their sport.

The 20-year-old Chinese, who is doing an exchange programme at the Singapore Management University, left the airport with autographs and wefies with the athletes.

He said: “They’ve improved a lot over the last few years and their stories also left a huge impression on me to improve myself and my studies.”