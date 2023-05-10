SEA Games 2023: Mikkel Lee shocks everyone, including himself, with victory in 50m butterfly

PHNOM PENH – What a way to win a first individual SEA Games gold medal. A personal best achieved in beating a teammate and defending champion, and qualifying for the World Aquatics Championships.

Mikkel Lee was not even aware of what he had done on Wednesday night, as he had his goggles on and not his spectacles.

“I don’t know if you guys can tell but I can’t see the scoreboard, so I had no idea what my time was,” the 20-year-old said afterwards.

“I didn’t know whether I made the cut (for the world meet), I didn’t know what I swam. Until I heard someone in the crowd scream. Then I thought, oh, is that me?”

He certainly was the winner after clocking 23.45sec to win the men’s 50m butterfly, shaving 0.12sec off the time he posted to top the morning heats. Both were personal bests for Lee.

He finished ahead of fellow Singaporean Teong Tzen Wei (23.67) and Jarod Hatch (23.89) of the Philippines.

Lee’s swim was also inside the 23.53 required for the A cut at July’s world meet in Fukuoka, Japan.

He then added another gold as part of the winning quartet in the 4x100m freestyle relay alongside Jonathan Tan, Darren Chua and Quah Zheng Wen.

They won in 3min 17.35sec, ahead of Malaysia (3:20.61) and Vietnam (3:21.09).

Lee’s goofy smile said everything, as did the figure of Teong, 25, slumped against a metal gate after the 50m fly.

He had arrived in Phnom Penh as the fastest man in South-east Asia in the pool, having bagged the 50m free and 50m fly, both in meet records, just a year ago at the Hanoi Games.

He lost the first to Jonathan Tan, 21, on Sunday and three days later relinquished another crown to a younger man.