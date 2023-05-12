SEA Games 2023: Meet the coach who lit the spark in sprint queen Shanti Pereira

PHNOM PENH – There are some moments that you cannot forget.

For Luis Cunha, it was an incident in November 28, 2014. He had just been unveiled as Singapore’s sprint and hurdles head coach at the Singapore Sports Institute (SSI), when a senior Singapore Athletics official stood up in the middle of a press session to voice his displeasure at Cunha’s appointment.

Too shocked then to react to this bizarre introduction to life in Singapore, the Portuguese knew at that moment that there was only one way to silence the doubters – through his work.

And almost a decade later, Cunha has achieved it after his protege Shanti Pereira clinched a historic sprint double (100m, 200m) at the SEA Games in Cambodia on Friday.

“Of course, I remember that (incident),” Cunha, 58, who is now deputy director at SSI on top of his role as sprints and relay head coach, said in an earlier interview with The Straits Times.

“It was nothing personal. But there were some coaches and people there that believed that Singapore does not need a foreign coach. Of course, you want to prove to people your worth. I don’t know if I was confident but I had the hope that I could do something for athletics here. And after nine years, I think I can be happy with what I have done.”

Cunha, a former Portuguese sprinter who competed at the 1988, 1992 and 1996 Olympic Games, has groomed some of Singapore’s best athletes. He also worked with Calvin Quek (400m hurdles), Dipna Lim-Prasad (400m, 400m hurdles), Tan Zong Yang (400m) and Elizabeth-Ann Tan (100m, 200m) to produce personal bests or historic medals at the Games, as well as the men’s 4x100m relay teams.

He has coached Pereira since January 2020, noting that they are “working on the details and how we can improve 1 per cent”.

He said: “Going full-time has changed her. Now we are able to ensure she has the best recovery, the best sleep and the best preparation.”

Pereira may be special but her coach stressed that he “tries to treat all my athletes the same”.

He said: “But she knows what I think of her.... we understand each other and we have respect. She wants to be the best and I know she does all she can. She has already made history this year with her records this year so let’s see what else she can do.”

Low key and humble, Cunha is nothing like his countryman Jose “Special One” Mourinho though. In fact, he requested during the interview for his athletes’ achievements not be linked to him. He said: “I have always wanted to be low profile. It is not about me. The athletes work very hard. That must be clear.”

When he is not working hard to improve his athletes, Cunha’s time is spent with his wife Maria, with whom he has two sons aged 27 and 29 – they are both working in Europe. He makes it a point to have meals with her – during the work week, he makes a 10-minute cycling trip home from his office in Kallang so that they can eat lunch together.

He also enjoys catching his hometown football club Benfica live on TV and watches tennis, basketball and sports documentaries – Netflix’s Drive to Survive series on Formula One is his guilty pleasure.