It’s time to party, Cambodia

PHNOM PENH – It has taken 60 years and as multi-coloured fireworks filled the sky above the majestic Morodok Techo National Stadium on Friday, Cambodia finally got its moment.

The nation of over 17 million people held a grand, coming-out party with a colourful display of spectacular pyrotechnics, songs and cultural performances, as the SEA Games opening ceremony drew plenty of cheers at the National Stadium located on the northern outskirts of Phnom Penh.

The two-and-a-half hour extravaganza was a significant moment in the history of a country which gained independence in 1953, and was initially supposed to host the Games in 1963 but withdrew due to financial problems and political instability at the time. Following a civil war, the Khmer Rouge’s brutal four-year rule from 1975 to 1979 resulted in the deaths of between 1.5 to two million people.

Now, in the presence of its Prime Minister Hun Sen – one of the longest-serving leaders in the world at 38 years – and boasting a US$150 million (S$199.3 million) centrepiece venue gifted by China, Cambodia is ready to welcome the region for the SEA Games and June 3-9 Asean Para Games.

With the slogan “Sports – Living in Peace”, the Games will be held in Phnom Penh and four other localities – Siem Reap, Preah Sihanouk, Kampot, and Kep. The country will also host the 2029 Asian Youth Games.