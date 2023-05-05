It’s time to party, Cambodia

PHNOM PENH – It has taken 60 years and as multi-coloured fireworks filled the sky above the majestic Morodok Techo National Stadium on Friday, Cambodia finally got its moment.
The nation of over 17 million people held a grand, coming-out party with a colourful display of spectacular pyrotechnics, songs and cultural performances, as the SEA Games opening ceremony drew plenty of cheers at the National Stadium located on the northern outskirts of Phnom Penh.
The two-and-a-half hour extravaganza was a significant moment in the history of a country which gained independence in 1953, and was initially supposed to host the Games in 1963 but withdrew due to financial problems and political instability at the time. Following a civil war, the Khmer Rouge’s brutal four-year rule from 1975 to 1979 resulted in the deaths of between 1.5 to two million people.
Now, in the presence of its Prime Minister Hun Sen – one of the longest-serving leaders in the world at 38 years – and boasting a US$150 million (S$199.3 million) centrepiece venue gifted by China, Cambodia is ready to welcome the region for the SEA Games and June 3-9 Asean Para Games.
With the slogan “Sports – Living in Peace”, the Games will be held in Phnom Penh and four other localities – Siem Reap, Preah Sihanouk, Kampot, and Kep. The country will also host the 2029 Asian Youth Games.
Cambodia’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for National Defence Tea Banh, who also heads the Cambodia Games Organising Committee, had earlier noted that Cambodia had invested nearly US$120 million to host the country’s first two major sporting events.
On Friday, at an arena packed to the brim with 75,000 spectators, there were collective “oohs and ahhs” from start to end, especially as fireworks lit up the sky after almost every segment.
The show kicked off with the Cambodian national anthem sung with gusto by the crowd before cultural performances from local performers showcased the country’s journey from the early days of the Khmer Empire to the bustling nature and vibrancy of modern-day Cambodia.
Around 1,000 artists and 2,000 athletes and soldiers took to the stage. And at these Games, more than 5,000 law enforcement officers and 3,000 medical workers will be deployed, with approximately 5,000 volunteers selected and trained by the Union of Youth Federations of Cambodia.
The opening ceremony was also attended by international VIPs such as International Olympic Committee (IOC) vice-president Ng Ser Miang – who presented a medal designed by Olympic Movement founder Pierre de Coubertin to Mr Hun Sen on behalf of IOC president Thomas Bach – Laos President Thongloun Sisoulith and Singapore National Olympic Council president Tan Chuan-Jin.
Cheers and applause broke out among the crowd as Mr Hun Sen declared the Games open, which was followed by the lighting of the cauldron by Sorn Seavmey, Cambodia’s Asian Games taekwondo gold medallist. It signalled the start of an extravaganza involving more than 11,000 athletes, coaches and delegates, with 581 medals up for grabs across 37 sports.
Leading Singapore’s 50-strong marching contingent, which comprised Team Singapore officials and athletes from indoor hockey, tennis and silat, was artistic gymnast Terry Tay, who is competing in his fifth Games in Cambodia.
Tay said that bearing Singapore’s flag was an emotional experience, adding: “I wish everyone could be here to experience the amazing people, performances and atmosphere here at the National Stadium. It is actually my first time attending the SEA Games opening ceremony which makes it even more special – this is a memory which I will hold close to my heart.”
Team Singapore’s 558 athletes will compete in 30 sports as they look to better the medal haul of 47 gold, 46 silver and 71 bronze from the Hanoi Games in 2022.
Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong also sent the contingent his best wishes, saying in a Facebook post on Thursday: “All the best to Team Singapore!... Time and again, our athletes have inspired the nation with their grit, sportsmanship and sheer talent at past Games. Let’s cheer them on as they fly our flag to greater heights and attain many more outstanding achievements!”
The hosts have already won five gold medals at the Games and its record 896-strong contingent will be aiming to surpass its previous best haul of 17 golds at the 1971 South-east Asian Peninsular Games and the 63 medals (9-13-41) from Vietnam.
Regardless of the final medal tally, a successful first Games will surely be a boost for Cambodia sports. And with entry to all 37 sports free for spectators, it’s time to party, Cambodia!