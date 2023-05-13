SEA Games 2023: From US to China and France, Cambodia’s naturalised athletes face scrutiny

PHNOM PENH – Among the South-east Asian Games basketball fraternity, the running joke is that when Cambodia beat Thailand 21-18 in their men’s 3x3 group match on May 6, it was actually United States that featured on court.

Dorsey Darrinray, Sayeed Pridgett and Brandon Peterson were in Cambodian blue at the Morodok Techo National Stadium Elephant Hall 2, while Tra Holder, Frederick Lish and Moses Morgan donned Thai colours.

While the likes of Holder have South-east Asian lineage with a Thai mother, the Cambodian-Americans have been naturalised specifically for the SEA Games, delivering a historic first basketball gold for the first-time hosts.

The Cambodians added Darius Henderson and Dwayne Morgan to their roster for the men’s 5v5 tournament, and handily beat powerhouses Philippines 78-68 in a group match on Thursday, leading newspaper The Philippine Star to label them as mercenaries.

Unlike International Basketball Fedeation (Fiba)-sanctioned tournaments that allow one naturalised player who has acquired the passports before 16, this year’s SEA Games basketball competition has a passport-only policy regardless of when it was acquired, and no quota.

This led to criticism from many quarters, with homegrown player Joshua Bo Nuong expressing his disappointment at missing out on a place in the Cambodia squad, and writing in a since deleted Instagram post: “They resort to this for immediate success, but they have to understand the pride in representing the people of Cambodia all around the world.

“Losing is part of learning to become better. Winning without integrity isn’t winning.”

Filipino star Jack Animam also told Rappler this was an “unfair” situation, especially to countries that have limited funds.

She added: “If there’s going to be imports like these, I don’t think the essence of the SEA Games is there. Why are we doing these SEA Games if we are not fielding our own homegrown talent?”

That said, the Philippines are also relying on naturalised players like Justin Brownlee, Christian Standhardinger and Chris Ross in their bid to regain the men’s 5v5 title.

Cambodia coach Harry Savaya bristled at the suggestion that his players are mercenaries and told The Straits Times: “They are Cambodians who bring honour to the nation, and we are playing by the rules.”

The phenomenon is not peculiar to basketball as Cambodia has appeared like a United Nations contingent at these Games.

It has been accused of “cheating” by netizens in the badminton mixed team event – already excluding stronger nations Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Vietnam and the Philippines – where it fielded China-born Zhou Meng under the name Chourng Meng.