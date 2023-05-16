SEA Games 2023: Finally, Singapore are water polo kings again

Singapore (white caps) dominated the six-team tournament with maximum points from their five matches.
PHNOM PENH – On Tuesday, after a 22-14 win over hosts Cambodia at the National Olympic Stadium Swimming Centre, Singapore are top of the podium again – four years after losing the crown at the 2019 SEA Games in the Philippines.

Rivals Indonesia had then ended the Republic’s 54-year reign as the region’s water polo kings with a 7-5 victory, which also halted their perfect run of 27 consecutive golds.

In that edition, they also drew with hosts Philippines to finish with a bronze and the sport was omitted from the 2022 edition in Hanoi.

In Cambodia, the Singapore team have returned with a vengeance, dominating the six-team tournament with maximum points from their five matches.

Defending champions Indonesia and Thailand, who are finished second and third respectively, have played a game less and can only get a maximum 12 points.

Last Sunday, in what was their most important match, Singapore secured a 12-5 win over Indonesia for sweet revenge. Singapore kicked off their campaign with a 12-7 win over Thailand last Friday. A day later, they thumped Malaysia 14-1 before a 10-4 victory against the Philippines on Monday.

