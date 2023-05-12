SEA Games 2023: Fencer Maxine Wong finally wins gold, but not the way she wanted

PHNOM PENH – Maxine Wong has won the women’s individual foil gold medal at the 2023 SEA Games via a walkover.

Her opponent in the final, the defending champion Samantha Catantan of the Philippines, fell awkwardly during her semi-final match with Wong’s teammate Cheung Kemei.

Catantan, who was leading 13-5, eventually got to her feet to finish the bout.

She won the next two points before collapsing again and had to be stretched out. Limping and with her left leg in a crutch, she returned for the final but conceded the bout to give her opponent the walkover.

Wong had lost to Catantan in the final of the 2022 Hanoi Games and to fellow Singaporean Amita Berthier at the 2019 edition in the Philippines.

This is Wong’s first individual gold medal at the SEA Games.