SEA Games 2023: Cambodian runner gets $13,300 bonus from PM Hun Sen for her grit, heart

Cambodia's Bou Samnang competing in the 5,000m race. She finished last, but was hailed for her grit. PHOTO: REUTERS
PHNOM PENH – A Cambodian runner who captured hearts with a spirited last-placed finish in heavy rain was awarded US$10,000 (S$13,300) by Prime Minister Hun Sen on Wednesday.

Mr Hun Sen said he was rewarding South-east Asian Games athlete Bou Samnang “to encourage perseverance”.

A soaked Bou Samnang broke down in tears after crossing the finish line in the 5,000m all alone on Monday, nearly six minutes after the race winner.

Her resolve made her the toast of Games host Cambodia, and footage of her wet, lonely run to the line was shown at home and overseas.

Mr Hun Sen, currently attending a regional summit in Indonesia, added to the outpouring of admiration.

“The interesting story is that runner Bou Samnang ran in the rain until the finishing line although she did not place (in the medals),” he wrote in a statement.

“To encourage perseverance, I and my wife donate US$10,000 to her.”

The average worker earns about US$10 a day in Cambodia.

The SEA Games in the capital Phnom Penh end on May 17. AFP

