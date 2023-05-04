SEA Games 2023: Cambodia ready to show rest of region how to throw a sporting party

PHNOM PENH – It was an unofficial coffee break for supermarket cashier Sot Sela but she made full use of that precious 15 minutes on Wednesday afternoon, joining the fast-moving queue at the SEA Games booth in Aeon Mall.

Sot, 22, later proudly showed off her free ticket to Thursday’s men’s football matches to her gathered friends. She is not a football fan but this was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, she said in halting English. “This is a special month for my country and I want to be there,” she added.