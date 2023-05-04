SEA Games 2023: Cambodia ready to show rest of region how to throw a sporting party

An official SEA Games shop for collecting tickets and selling of merchandise inside Aeon Mall Phnom Penh in Cambodia. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI
Cambodian fans turned out in force to catch their first men's football game against Timor-Leste. ST PHOTO: DESMOND FOO
Cambodia is spending an estimated US$118 million on the SEA Games and the Asean Para Games in June. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI
Jonathan Wong
Assistant Sports Editor
Updated
14 sec ago
Published
47 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

PHNOM PENH – It was an unofficial coffee break for supermarket cashier Sot Sela but she made full use of that precious 15 minutes on Wednesday afternoon, joining the fast-moving queue at the SEA Games booth in Aeon Mall.

Sot, 22, later proudly showed off her free ticket to Thursday’s men’s football matches to her gathered friends. She is not a football fan but this was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, she said in halting English. “This is a special month for my country and I want to be there,” she added.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top