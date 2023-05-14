SEA Games 2023: As fit as athletes, because these mothers need to be

PHNOM PENH – They are up at the crack of dawn, stay in shape and travel around the world for competitions – while meticulously keeping track of performances.

And that is just the athletes’ mothers. If one thinks only athletes lead a focused and disciplined lifestyle, spare a thought for their mums.

At these SEA Games, at least seven table tennis mums have travelled from Singapore to Cambodia to support their children.

Christina Pang has made around 20 overseas trips to support her son Koen Pang since his first overseas tournament in Indonesia when he was 11. She was also in the Philippines when he became Singapore’s first local-born and youngest SEA Games men’s singles champion in 2019 at 17.

The furthest she has flown was to Buenos Aires, Argentina, for the 2018 Youth Olympic Games. She travelled alone then and spent over $10,000 as it was a “once-in-a-lifetime tournament for him”.

Their children’s well-being and appreciation are all that matters, but such fervent support can sometimes go unnoticed.

“I’ve checked with Koen a few times, and he told me they actually cannot hear our cheers despite our best efforts from the stands,” said Pang, who also keeps hand-written records of not just his results, but also those of his peers.

Fortunately, she has company from mums such as Chew Soon, who has also made around 20 trips to cheer on her son Izaac Quek since he was 10. Chew also constantly updates her cookbook through online research to find new recipes to make noodles and meat dishes palatable to her 16-year-old.

Chew, who like Pang is in her 50s, added: “When they are at competitions, we don’t disturb them, we just leave them with the coaches and trust they are well taken care of.

“We just go to the venues to support the team. We are not allowed to go to their rooms to distract them because they need that time to rest and analyse matches. At most, we will have a video call with them after the match.”

It is not only table tennis that unites them. Pang said: “We have a group of about nine table tennis mommies, we play badminton and hike together to keep fit, and it’s nice to have such a support group.”

Chew added: “To support our kids, we need to make sure our hearts are very strong, and we are physically fit. We need to be disciplined as we also need to constantly adjust our body clocks.

“During matches, it can be difficult to keep calm, so it helps that we can talk to other mothers and be there for one another.”

Similarly, the camaraderie of about 15 families in Singapore swimming helped Lili Thng during her first overseas trip to support her daughter, breaststroke specialist Letitia Sim. She travelled more than 15,000 km over 28 hours from Alabama, the United States, to Phnom Penh, via Atlanta and Seoul.

The 54-year-old said: “It’s good to hang out with other energetic parents. I also want to be here for Letitia in case anything happens.”