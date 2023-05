SINGAPORE – The 3cm surgical scar on Tang Jing Fang’s right knee serves as a reminder of how precarious sporting ambition can be.

It was early 2019 and Tang was competing in a local judo event when her knee gave way suddenly during a match – she still won – and swelled up quickly. A doctor later confirmed her worst fears – after years of training and competitions, there was now a big tear in her meniscus and surgery was recommended.